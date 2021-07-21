Bolt on track with Clockwork

IF retired track and field legend Usain Bolt were competing at the Tokyo Olympics which commences Friday, his celebratory dance would be to Summer Vibes, the latest banger by Ding Dong.

“Yuh nuh hear Ding Dong drop the big song, man? (He breaks into song). Big up Ding, a bredda who always a show me love,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

For many, the image of the towering athlete doing the Gully Creeper after winning the gold medal in the 100-metre sprint at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China, remains a seminal moment.

His comments come as he launches his latest rhythm Clockwork, which features a raft of acts — all putting their individual touches and talents to the track.

For Bolt, the project represents what he describes as a deep-seated love for the music, and he shrugged off the criticism by industry players that he isn't serious.

“Music is music and, for me, when we did the Clockwork rhythm, it was all about getting to the roots of dancehall. People don't take me serious. [They] feel like it's just for fun. Music is something I love. If you follow my career, yuh know seh mi ever a dance; ever a play music; always around the sound. If you come to a party, yuh know me always deh 'roun the DJ dem... that's how I am. I love music. I always put my heart into it; trying to push it and make it work,” he said.

Among the acts on Clockwork is Cham. The deejay, like many artistes the world over, was, until recently, unable to take to the stage due to the pandemic.

“I said, 'You know, Cham would be good on the rhythm' and mi reach out to him and him seh, 'Nuh say a word'. Two days after that, me have a song. Big up Cham as one a di man dem who mi call and same time him just work with us,” said Bolt.

“We just work with people who work with we... to tell the truth. Some people call and say: 'We hear you working on a project'; some people we call and ask dem to be part of it. We just trying to get people to understand we making good music, and we just want people to know we are serious and trying to make bigger and better songs,” Bolt added.

Cham was no less excited to be working on the project with Bolt, someone he said he has known for a number of years and have always kept a link. Therefore, it was a no-brainer to offer his track Lockdown.

“My phone rang and he (Bolt) said: 'He needed the strength'. He is venturing into a field that is really my arena. He wanted fire, real fire to put the 'la' 'el' where he believes it should be. The champ give we so much joy over the years, so when Usain pick up the phone and said: 'Mi need fire', mi ah go give him fire; give him a champion (song). So we gave him Lockdown. Ever since we drop it, it is is being played everywhere,” said Cham.

“When I heard the beat first, at the time, everything was down. So we decided to give something with a little hope. Even though it's all about the lockdown, it's giving it to you in a fun way, where you really enjoy it and it is lyrical,” he added.

In addition to Cham, Vybz Kartel, Charly Black, Christopher Martin, Teejay, Ricardo “Bibi” Gardener, ZJ Liquid, Shaniel Muir, and Nugent “NJ” Walker are included on the project.