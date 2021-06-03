Boney M continues to rise with Rasputin

The big news on this week's Billboard charts is Boney M's resurgence, thanks to their 1978 song Rasputin .

It moves to number 53 on the Billboard Global 200 Excl US Chart while rising to 92 on the Global 200 Chart. On the UK Trending Chart, Rasputin is number one; last Friday, it rose to number 16 on the UK Top 100.

Rasputin peaked at number two on the UK Top 100 Chart 43 years ago. A remix was released earlier this year by Majestic and with a dance challenge on TikTok, there has been renewed interest in the song which is about the controversial Russian holy man who was a confidant of Czar Nicholas.

Before the group broke up in the 1980s, Boney M's original members were Jamaicans Marcia Barrett and Liz Mitchell, Aruban Bobby Farrell, and Maizie Williams from Montserrat.

When it was first released, Rasputin was not a hit in the United States but did well in Europe. Boney M's hits include Mary's Boy Child/Oh My Lord, Rivers of Babylon, Daddy Cool, Ma Baker, Brown Girl in The Ring, and I'm Born Again.

Elsewhere, Alkaline and Skillibeng, who made dramatic entries on the Billboard Reggae Albums and Billboard Hot 100 charts last week, are nowhere to be seen this week.

Bob Marley and The Wailers are number one for the 73rd week on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart with Legend, while Shaggy is number two with Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection.

Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul inches up to number three, while World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are numbers four and five, respectively.

Greatest Hits by UB40 is number six, Gold and Exodus by Bob Marley and The Wailers are seven and eight, respectively.

Time Bomb by Iration is number nine and Courage to Grow by Rebelution slips one spot to number 10.

On regional charts, God is Love by Beres Hammond and Popcaan is number one on the South Florida Top 25 Reggae Chart and Foundation Radio Network (New York) Top 30 Music Chart.

Ovacome by Gisto featuring Capleton is number one on the Rebel Vibez Top Ten Canadian Reggae Chart.