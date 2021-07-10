Boozy Bee TO GET 'IGNARANT'

DANCEHALL rapper Boozy Bee has always had a love for making music. He used it as a way to document his reality.

He is currently promoting a 12-track album dubbed Ignarant that speaks to the struggles of a 'yaad man' living in the USA. It is scheduled to be released on his own label, Mr Tuckers Truckers LLC, in August.

“Think about Shottas, the album...that is what this album Ignarant represents,” he said. “This is raw. Hardcore. Unapologetic.”

Its tracklistings includes All Eyes on Me, Damn Place Flood, Gunshot, and Twerk in Reverse.

Born in Miami, Florida, he attended high school in Jamaica. After graduating, he took a different approach to music, leaning heavily towards more hip hop sounding instrumentals when he moved back to New York. He then opened a recording studio in Bronx, where he grew up.

He believes Jamaicans have a misconception of living in the US.

“Basically, don't think foreign sweet and a bag a money we a mek. Like Jamaica, it is ups and downs,” he said.

He plans to make the cross over to the big screen in the near future.

“That's definitely the plan, the goal for the future. I've never been the type of artiste to box myself into just one thing, or like one area of the industry, so yes, film and movies are something I'm going to explore more in the future,” said Boozy Bee.