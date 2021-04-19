Bounty gives back

DANCEHALL deejay Bounty Killer, through his Bounty Killer Foundation, donated 40 tablet computers to his alma mater Seaview Gardens Primary School in Kingston last Thursday.

The gift, part of the entertainer's Each One, Teach One initiative, is to assist students with online classes due to the postponment of face-to-face classes caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“It's 40 tablets for the kids. It's all on the behalf from a great friend of mine... She wanted me to select a school and the first school which came to my mind is the Seaview Gardens Primary School,” Bounty Killer, 48, told the Jamaica Observer.

“When it comes to giving back and charity, my community is always a first priority,” he continued.

A recent study found that as much as 50 per cent of students islandwide were missing out on learning due to the inability of parents to afford tablets. This led the Government to appeal to members of the private sector and the Diaspora to support the One Laptop Per Child initiative.

Vice-Principal of Seaview Gardens Primary School, Keisha Heslop-Pessoa praised the deejay and manager, Paul “Bankey” Giscombe for the gesture.

“We are all appreciative of this benevolence, and all recipients will be well appreciative,” she said.

Bounty Killer, whose given name is Rodney Price, grew up in Seaview Gardens. A Grammy-nominated dancehall deejay, he is known for songs including Fed Up, Can't Believe My Eyes, and Eagle and Hawk.

He started his charity, the Bounty Killer Foundation in 2018 with a series of donations to the Kingston Public Hospital in Jamaica, which he said had treated his gunshot wound in 1986. In February, through the foundation, he made a cash donation to veteran reggae singer Junior Byles, who has been suffering from mental illness and cancer.

The Kingston Public Hospital and Victoria Jubilee Hospital in downtown Kingston have also benefited from his charity.