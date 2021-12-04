Bounty gives to ailing Tiger

Veteran dancehall deejay Bounty Killer through his Bounty Killer Foundation has donated $400,000 to Tiger's medical bills.

The presentation was made on Wednesday, on the set of Winford Williams' weekly entertainment show, OnStage.

Tiger, who is recuperating from a stroke, collected the two cheques himself.

“On behalf of the Bounty Foundation, Daddy Tiger, this is two cheques of 400,000 Jamaican [dollars]. All the best my brother, and [I] wish you a speedy recovery. You is a strong fellow. You're fighting on from 1994 in such a serious, critical accident. You're a warrior, man,” Bounty said in his handing over speech.

The deejay, whose speech has become slurred, managed to utter the words, “thank you.”

The stroke, reportedly his second within the last several years, has also affected the left side of the No Wanga Gut deejay's mobility.

His daughter, Rhia Jackson, had opened an account with Caribbean crowdfunding platform, Real Helping Hands, to help raise money. The family is looking to raise US$8,000.

On Sunday, Tiger's close friend and fellow entertainer Anthony Malvo held a benefit concert in Atlanta, Georgia. He was, however, tight-lipped about the amount raised.

Tiger (given name Norman Jackson) first hit Jamaican charts came in 1986 with the song No Wanga Gut. He had several 'chart-riders' that decade before suffering a brief decline. In January 1993, he was struck from his motorcycle in St Andrew. The accident resulted in him suffering extensive head injuries and he has been in and out of hospital since.