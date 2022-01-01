Bounty, Jesse, Shelly-Ann give back

TELECOMS provider Digicel and brand ambassadors Bounty Killer, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Jesse Royal recently hosted a series of Christmas treats in the communities of Seaview Gardens, Waterhouse, Swallowfield, and Nannyville in the Corporate Area, and Ewarton in St Catherine.

Digicel Jamaica CEO Jabbor Kayumov celebrated the brand ambassadors' community outreach efforts which resulted in more than 1,000 children being feted.

“People, and their communities, are at the heart of everything we do at Digicel. Bounty, Shelly-Ann and Jesse share our passion and have maintained a presence in their communities, always willing to give back without being asked to,” he said.

“The treats are a great way to bring joy and light during what has been a difficult year for many,” he continued.

Residents of Waterhouse and Ewarton gave Fraser-Pryce the usual warm welcome as she delivered toys for the children and groceries for parents, courtesy of her charity, Pocket Rocket Foundation.

“This is where I am from, where I was raised, and where my support runs the deepest. It is a privilege to do this each year for my community. I am grateful that Digicel continues to offer support not just to me as a brand ambassador, but also a continued partnership with the community through the Resource Centre and the treats,” said Fraser-Pryce at the Waterhouse stop.

Children in the Swallowfield community were just as delighted to welcome Grammy-nominated reggae artiste Jesse Royal to his former stomping grounds.

“We are in unprecedented times and I believe that now more than ever the strong must extend help, so we try to do as much as possible with the resources on hand,” said Jesse Royal. “Since childhood, my mother stressed that this season should be dedicated to giving, not receiving. She always made a point to give back and I am continuing her work. I have had an excellent partnership with Digicel as they continue to support my work in the community. As a company, Digicel has shown that they care about community development, so I am proud to partner with them to help uplift the people of Swallowfield.”

Community development advocate Bounty Killer also took some time to share a few laughs and gifts in Seaview Gardens.

“I know how important it is to make a kid smile during the holidays, because I wished I had attended Christmas treats when I was growing up,” he said.

“This is very sentimental to me, and I stay attached to my community. Digicel has been supportive of my efforts. It's a great collaboration between Digicel and the Bounty Foundation, so we're just here trying to create smiles,” he continued.