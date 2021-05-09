Bounty pays tribute to his mother

WHEN Reggae Vaccine – the latest various artistes project by Contractor Music Group – is released on June 4, among the songs making the cut will be Bounty Killer's Mama Gone but Not Forgotten.

Recorded five years ago, the song pays tribute to his mother, Ivy “Miss Ivy” Williams who passed away in 2012.

“The song Gone but Not Forgotten is a song that I did in memory of my dear mother. It is dedicated to the love that I have for her and the love that she had for me. May she rest in peace,” Bounty Killer told Jamaica Observer.

Miss Ivy, who raised Bounty Killer single-handedly, was instrumental in the entertainer's career decisions.

“My mom was my rock. We had a special love for each other. I never made any important moves in my life without consulting with Miss Ivy first. My mother was my best friend and we shared a close and affectionate love, an extraordinary one,” said Bounty Killer, whose given name is Rodney Price.

He said that when he decided to pursue a career in music, Miss Ivy provided him with moral support.

“She didn't know the music personally and even though it was not her thing it never stopped her, because she knew that was what I was passionate about. So, she supported me all the way,” he said.

A devout Christian, Miss Ivy passed on strong principles to the entertainer which he said he still upholds.

“My mom was a strong believer in God and she put God before everything else. She would always tell me that you cannot want to be loved if you don't show love. She also taught me that pride and ambition are a must, and encouraged me to do my best in everything,” he added.

The 12-song Reggae Vaccine includes : So High by Julian Marley; Dream (remix) by Alonestar, Shatta Wale and Ed Sheeran; So Special (Wayne Wonder); She's Mine (Gyptian and Xray); Jah Will Carry You (Jah Vinci); Don't Leave (Chezidek); Memories (Anthony B featuring Oven Boss); and Turn Me Up (Mojo Morgan).