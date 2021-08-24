Brian Travers, UB40 founding member dead

Brian Travers, UB40 founding member deadTuesday, August 24, 2021
|
Brian Travers, a saxophonist and founding member of UB40, died on August 22 in London from cancer. He was 62.
In a statement, the band said, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers. Brian passed away yesterday evening with his family by his side, after a long and heroic battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with Brian's wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie. We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family's need for privacy at this time.”
Along with brothers Ali and Robin Campbell, Travers was a part of the band which was formed in Birmingham, England, in 1978.
He played on Signing Off, UB40's first album in 1980, and Labor of Love three years later. The latter included Red Red Wine, a reggae cover of an obscure Neil Diamond ballad, that went number one in major international markets including the United States in 1983.
Twentyfourseven, released in 2008, was the last UB40 album Travers played on.
