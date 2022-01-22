Brite Tention hopes to inspire

Emerging dancehall deejay Brite Tention is encouraging the nation's youths to go all-out in achieving their goals this year.

He uses the song Affi Mek A Billion to send his message.

“This is going to be another tough year. Perhaps tougher than last year, so you got to go for what people would call the impossible. If you are working, make your target the highest you have made. Tell yourself this is the year I am going to make the most money so that your savings will start to multiply. And, if you have started your house, remove any negativity and tell yourself, I am going finish my house this year,” he said.

“My song speaks about working hard to get my billions, so this is a song of upliftment,” he continued.

Affi Mek A Billion is produced by Swain Johnson, principal of G3K Music. It was released along with the video in November 2021.

According to the deejay, the dancehall rhythm blends a touch of hip hop, crossover flavour and the song is doing very well in several countries, including parts of Africa, US and Canada.

Brite Tention, born Tevin Isaac, grew up in the Newlands community of Portmore, St Catherine.

“At age five, I was knocking buckets and freestyle songs done by such artistes as I-Wayne and Grindsman,” he recalls.

At Cumberland High School, where he spent his teenage years, schoolmates would compliment him on his deejay skills.

“My first recording was titled What You Want, a collaboration with Remeece, a US- based singer on his Remeece Entertainment label in 2017,” said Brite Tention.

His other recordings include Donald Quarrie and Every Girl Want a Rush, both on the G3K Music imprint.