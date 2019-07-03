Brithney Clarke goes global

Brithney Clarke was crowned Miss Global Jamaica 2019 at the Courtleigh Auditorium in Kingston last Saturday. She won from a field of 20 contestants.

“Well, I'm really happy because the journey paid off. We had a lot of hard work behind the scenes, so what we really came out and presented tonight was the finished product. Our organisers worked very well with us and they ensured that we got sufficient training, lots of tips and advice, and we just came and executed tonight,” Clarke told the Jamaica Observer.

The 22-year-old University of the West Indies marketing communication student also won the Best in Evening Gown award and $3 million in cash and prizes.

“Miss Global Jamaica is a great opportunity for growth. It's a great platform to meet new people, to network, and of course you're able to have a platform to develop whatever social cause,” she said.

Daniellee Reddie and Shinell Mills were the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Clarke will represent Jamaica at the Miss Global International pageant slated for Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James, on September 28. She has high expectations.

“It's always an honour to represent your country, so looking forward to the international level as I know those girls are going to bring it, so I'm going to bring it as well. I'm just looking forward to the experience as I get to meet new people and tell them about wonderful Jamaica,” she said.

Clarke was one of the favourites. In the Top five segment, she put in a strong showing during the question-and-answer exchange.

Early on, it was Mills who appeared to be the front-runner as she collected a host of sectional awards — Miss Congeniality, Public Choice, Best Talent and Best Smile. Nicolene Garriques claimed Best Figure and Italee Vinard was selected Most Aware.

Miss Global Jamaica returned after a one-year hiatus, and event conceptualiser Lachu Ramchandani was pleased with the comeback event.

“I was very satisfied with the show and the turnout we got. All the credit goes to National Director Neelam Ramchandani, who is also vice-chairman and producer for Miss Global International,” said Ramchandani.

Singer Kim Nain provided the evening's musical entertainment.