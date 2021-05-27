Broadcaster Clive Hudson is dead

Broadcaster Clive Hudson is deadThursday, May 27, 2021
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
Broadcaster Clive Hudson, a popular figure on West Indian radio in New York City during the 1970s and 1980s, died there on May 24 from complications of a stroke. He was 73 years old.
His sister, Paulette Hudson, confirmed his death.
Hudson, who was from east Kingston, attended Camperdown High School. He migrated to the United States in 1968 and got involved in broadcasting 11 years later after graduating from the New York School of Announcing and Speech.
For 20 years, Hudson was a stalwart at WNWK, one of the top Caribbean radio stations in the tri-state area. Their format catered to immigrants from that region at a time when their culture were not accessible on mainstream stations.
At WNWK, he hosted The Clive Hudson Reggae Affair. His colleagues at the station included Earl “Rootsman” Chin and Clinton Lindsay.
Two years ago, Hudson was among several New York-based broadcasters honoured at the Merritone Memorial Fun Day in Long Island, New York.
In 2004, he launched The Clive Hudson Reggae Show at www.clivehudsonreggae.com and on Facebook Live.
“We keep Jamaicans living abroad current with the music and social development in Jamaica daily from 7:00 pm until 10:00 pm. Internet radio is the new wave of communicating,” he told the Jamaica Observer in a 2016 interview. “Traditional radio covered sections of a state. Internet radio covers the universe.”
Clive Hudson is survived by his sister, children, and grandchildren.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy