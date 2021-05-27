Broadcaster Clive Hudson is dead

Broadcaster Clive Hudson, a popular figure on West Indian radio in New York City during the 1970s and 1980s, died there on May 24 from complications of a stroke. He was 73 years old.

His sister, Paulette Hudson, confirmed his death.

Hudson, who was from east Kingston, attended Camperdown High School. He migrated to the United States in 1968 and got involved in broadcasting 11 years later after graduating from the New York School of Announcing and Speech.

For 20 years, Hudson was a stalwart at WNWK, one of the top Caribbean radio stations in the tri-state area. Their format catered to immigrants from that region at a time when their culture were not accessible on mainstream stations.

At WNWK, he hosted The Clive Hudson Reggae Affair. His colleagues at the station included Earl “Rootsman” Chin and Clinton Lindsay.

Two years ago, Hudson was among several New York-based broadcasters honoured at the Merritone Memorial Fun Day in Long Island, New York.

In 2004, he launched The Clive Hudson Reggae Show at www.clivehudsonreggae.com and on Facebook Live.

“We keep Jamaicans living abroad current with the music and social development in Jamaica daily from 7:00 pm until 10:00 pm. Internet radio is the new wave of communicating,” he told the Jamaica Observer in a 2016 interview. “Traditional radio covered sections of a state. Internet radio covers the universe.”

Clive Hudson is survived by his sister, children, and grandchildren.