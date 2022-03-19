Brothers release Omicron rhythm

NEW YORK-BASED production entity, Fanbrown Records — which comprises brothers Bertland and Oshane Brown — has released its debut rhythm project.

On February 25 the three-song-featured Omicron rhythm was released via Rhythmzz Digital Distribution.

The songs are: Happy Ice by newcomer Zizi; Quality by former Magnum Queen of the Dancehall winner Clymaxx; and, Discuss Mi by Great Boss.

Bertland explained the concept behind the name of the project.

“I've heard a lot of people discriminating trap dancehall, saying that it is a type of dancehall that you can't dance to, so we went to the drawing board and switch up the bpm [beats per minute], making it a little faster so you can really vibe to it.”

He said getting the artistes involved in the project wasn't a difficult task after they listened to the beat.

“It was quite easy getting the artistes to participate. The beat is very infectious, just like the virus,” he joked.

Fanbrown Records was formed two years ago. The brothers said they were inspired by their cousin, noted music producer Adrian “Donsome” Hanson, to pursue their musical ambitions.

“Our interest in music started from the influence of our cousin Adrian who basically taught us everything,” said Bertland, who also works as a network engineer.

Having migrated from Portmore, St Catherine, to the United States seven years ago Bertland says music had always been his calling.

“We bring a lot to the table with a new and authentic sound — something that dancehall has been searching for,” said Bertland.

Said Bertland, “We also learnt about music production by reading books on music theory, and also from online courses.”