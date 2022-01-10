Buddy Pouyat: Man of the arts

Buddy Pouyat: Man of the artsMonday, January 10, 2022
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its look at the major stories which helped to shape 2021.
In February it will be 50 years since Michael Manley and the People's National Party (PNP) swept to national power in Jamaica. Gerald “Buddy” Pouyat was not a candidate but he helped build the soundtrack for Manley's emphatic victory.
Pouyat, who organised the musical bandwagon that campaigned with the PNP, died on September 29 at age 90. He also helped shape the modern Jamaican arts movement as an actor/dancer/director.
In 1950 Pouyat was an original member of the Ivy Baxter Dance Group. He appeared as an actor in several pantomimes and plays, and directed a number of plays.
Alma Mock Yen was also a member of the groundbreaking Baxter ensemble. Even back then, she said Pouyat was different.
“He wanted to go outside of the European dancing that Ivy was known for. Buddy was always a creative person,” Mock Yen told the Jamaica Observer.
The Kingston-born Pouyat and music producer Clancy Eccles helped assemble top reggae artistes for a musical bandwagon that spurred the PNP's successful 1972 General Election campaign. Those acts included Junior Byles, Ken Boothe, and Max Romeo.
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange paid tribute to Pouyat, saying, “Buddy leaves behind a long list of accomplishments in the cultural arts, among them a major contribution to the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) as chairman of committees which included The Festival Queen and Popular Song.”
Buddy Pouyat is survived by his wife, son Michael and grandchildren.
