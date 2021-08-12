Buju gets a 'flagging'

Nekiba Morgan, director of information and communications technology and business development at the Corporate Area-based Ali-San Technologies (formerly PC Diagnostics & Solutions), says entertainers should be mindful of the messages they disseminate on social media.

This comes after American social media platform Instagram flagged one of Buju Banton's posts for misinformation.

“Buju jus' ah talk weh him a talk. It's how [what he says] is going to affect his followers. Buju is very influential and you have to remember that a lot of people eat, sleep and breathe whatever these entertainers say, so they have to be responsible. For argument's sake, if Buju says everybody should turn Rasta tomorrow morning hundreds of people would listen to him. He has to be careful of what he's spreading. Exercise freedom of speech wisely,” Morgan told the Jamaica Observer.

On Tuesday, the Grammy-Award winning entertainer posted an image on his Instagram page to his 1.3 million followers, alleging that the new variants of the novel coronavirus are man-made and have specified release dates.

This was, however, flagged as false news by Instagram.

Morgan added that, while he's unsure of all the guidelines Instagram users must adhere to, inciting violence is one of Instagram's most intolerable acts.

“You cannot incite violence in any way. Again, this is a lesson for all of us to be responsible in the things we do and say and post online,” he said.

According to Instagram's website, users must only post content which they hold the rights to, avoid posting nude images, avoid posting illegal content such as those supporting terrorism, organised crimes or hate groups, avoid posting hate speech, bullying and abuse, and deter from posting content which depicts self-injury or graphic violence.

Morgan said that Instagram may either flag a post or a user's page for three days to six months, after a thorough review is done about the severity of a post.

This is not the first time Buju Banton has used Instagram to share his views. In October 2020, he encouraged his followers not to wear masks.

“Who fi dead ah go dead, and who nah go dead haffi jus' live. Who are these intellectual fools telling us how to live our lives. If you're so smart, why haven't you found a cure for cancer? Me nah wear no mask 'cause mask no mek fi man. Free my people now,” he said at the time.

As of yesterday, Jamaica recorded 55,790 positive cases of the coronavirus and 1,254 fatalities. The island's hospitas are filled to capacity. The other variants of the coronavirus include: Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Gamma.

Meanwhile, Buju's fans have expressed mixed views about his post.

“You're posting photoshopped fake news. This is embarrassing for you,” Andrea Stewart wrote under the post.

Kissan Swaby, however, said, “Right on the money. Heard about these variants since January. Doctors just did not just give any names to them.”

“You're being fooled. This is just what they want you to believe and Buju is their messenger,” Robert Saad added.

Buju Banton, whose given name is Mark Myrie, was released from a US federal prison in December 2018 after serving nine years on drug-related charges.

He won the Reggae Grammy Award for Before the Dawn in 2011. He also won the Jamaica Festival Song Competition in July 2020 with his entry I Am A Jamaican. His songs include Not An Easy Road, Hills and Valleys, Wanna Be Loved, Untold Stories, and Destiny.