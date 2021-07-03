Bull looks to the future

Since its formation in 2005 in Brooklyn, New York, reggae/dancehall label Futureline Records has worked primarily with established acts in the music industry. The label is now expanding its repertoire by engaging new and up-and-coming acts.

CEO Donovan Bull is the man who is driving this new thrust.

“We want to help artistes follow their dreams for a sustained career in music. Growing up in Jamaica, reggae music was always a big part of my life. Jamaica will always be my home and I have major plans to return home to work with some good talented young artistes for a better future both for them and myself,” said Bull.

To achieve this goal, Bull has partnered with Earl Samuels's Quoin Entertainment to help discover new acts.

“We will be sourcing young talent for the label, any type of music as long as its good music,” Bull reassured.

Futureline Records has worked with acts including Future Fambo, Frankie Paul, Ed Robinson and Major Mackerel.

The latest releases from the label include Fit Fi Survive by Louie Culture, Bushman's Your Life ft Jah Current, Road of Life by Half Pint and Charlie Charlie, and I Want U by newcomer Leci.

Bull is from St Thomas. He relocated to Brooklyn, New York, and later to the United Kingdom where he currently resides.

“The aim is to bring some good quality music to the world, something to uplift souls and to inspire,” said Bull.

— Kevin Jackson