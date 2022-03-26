Bumpy RedSquare wants elders to guide youth

US-BASED show promoter Bumpy RedSquare is urging elders in the music fraternity to start guiding emerging acts who are bent on destroying the moral standards of dancehall music.

“Dancehall music was never a saint. We all know that, but these young acts have really put a sharp sword through the foundation we elders have laid throughout the years. I have nothing against young artistes; they are relevant because they can offer new ideas, but some of the lyrics I am hearing has nothing to do with culture. And, if it is documenting our daily lives, as they argue, it is certainly destroying our children,” he said.

“We all know everything about sex, and crime, what we now need is solutions. Why not use your platform to offer, or recommend ways of moving the country forward, instead of promoting jungle justice, scamming, sex, guns and the likes,” he continued.

Bumpy RedSquare, born Akeem Miller, was raised in McIntrye Villa in St Andrew, more popularly referred to as Dunkirk. He is a member of the RedSquare music family. He migrated to Florida US in 2014.

His latest project is Ice Cream Sundaze, an event which showcases Jamaican music and food in Florida.

Bumpy RedSquare is a graduate of Vauxhall High School. He started out advertising events for Spragga Benz, principal for RedSquare Production.

“I was still a schoolboy around age 15. Then I would be one of them with Spragga at Arrows studio along Windward Road in St Andrew from 2008 to to 2014,” he said.