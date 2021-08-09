Bunny Qawi faces the music

Bunny Qawi faces the musicMonday, August 09, 2021
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
Bunny Qawi admits he was apprehensive about his abilities as a vocalist when he made his first songs five years ago, but he has since warmed to the task.
Known to many people in music circles as producer Bunny Gemini, he continues his career as an artiste with the song Pretty Face.
Released in July, he produced it for his Music House label.
“I've become more conscious of my singing, paying more attention to certain things. Mi playing more guitar, not good enough for accompaniment, but to help mi improve as a singer,” said Qawi.
On Pretty Face, he warns men to stay away from women who are big on looks but have little substance.
“It's not all that glitters is gold. Don't let a pretty face fool yuh,” he said.
Some of the musicians who worked on Pretty Face including Andrew “Andrew Bassie” Campbell, drummer Kingsley Boyd and guitarist Phillip Porter, also played on So Dem Plan, Qawi's 2018 album.
Born Anthony Delaney, Qawi got into music in the late 1970s after being involved for some time in sports as a Manning Cup player for Ardenne High School and a physical education coach in Canada.
He launched his production career in 1977 with My Father's Land, a song by Eek-A-Mouse. His Record Factory label released many albums and songs by artistes such as Dennis Brown, Gregory Isaacs and Barry Brown.
Isaacs' album Mr Cool, which Qawi produced, was nominated for a 1997 Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.
