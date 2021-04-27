Bunny Wailer 'cleared'

Bunny Wailer's children have settled his outstanding hospital bill of $5,275,763.61 and have secured the death certificate which is needed to start plans for his burial.

The announcement came via a statement sent to the media on Sunday.

“We, the children of the estate, with no assistance from these individuals, have covered the outstanding hospital bills in order to release our father's death certificate. We are embarrassed that it had been left unaddressed for so many weeks,” the statement read in part.

Bunny Wailer died on Tuesday, March 2, at Medical Associates Hospital in St Andrew. The 74-year-old had been admitted to the institution in December 2020 due to complications from a stroke in July 2020. It was his second stroke in two years.

The statement also said that Bunny Wailer's son, Abijah Livingston, who is a trustee and also a director of Solomonic Productions Limited, is the official source of any information dealing with his late father.

“All legal correspondence can be directed to ASV Law, the firm appointed by the beneficiaries to act on their behalf regarding the Livingston Estate Trust,” said the statement.

The statement indicated that “future updates on the burial information and date” would be posted on Bunny Wailer's official social media handle @theofficialbunnywailer on Instagram and Facebook or bunnywailerlegacy.com.

Hailing from Trench Town, Bunny Wailer's given name is Neville Livingston. He was a founding member of The Wailers, which included Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. Marley died of cancer on May 11, 1981, while Tosh was killed at his St Andrew home on September 11, 1987.

Bunny Wailer's albums include Blackheart Man, released in 1976, and Rock 'n' Groove which came out five years later. His hit songs include Cool Runnings, Ballroom Floor, Crucial, and Bald Head Jesus.

In 2017, the Jamaican Government invested Bunny Wailer with the Order of Merit, the country's fourth-highest honour.