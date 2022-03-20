Burning Spear For Welcome to Jamrock cruise

Burning Spear For Welcome to Jamrock cruiseSunday, March 20, 2022
TWO-TIME Grammy award winner, reggae veteran Burning Spear will take his 50-year musical career to the seas when he performs on the annual Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise later this year.
The Marcus Garvey singer will break his retirement, which is now in its sixth year, to perform on the popular reggae cruise which sets sail on December 7, 2022. The six-day, five-night chartered cruise on the Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas is set to sail from Miami, Florida to Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, Jamaica, offering live musical acts from Jamaica's best.
Excited about his return to the stage, Burning Spear has taken to his Facebook page to promote his performance.
“Yes, Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise. Yes, Damian Marley. Let's do this,” Spear remarked in a recent repost of a Jamrock Reggae Cruise promotional video of Burning Spear performing his song Burning Reggae.
Patrons of the annual music charter can expect a Grammy star-studded line-up as Burning Spear joins dancehall and reggae icons Shabba Ranks and Damian “Junior Gong” Marley, and many more soon to be announced.
Dan Dalton, Damian Marley's long-time manager and partner for the Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise, confirmed that the cruise will set sail this year after a break due to the pandemic..
“After taking an unanticipated two-year hiatus it's an honour to return with one the greatest and most important reggae artistes of all time. We are also excited to announce the full 2022 line-up in the near future,” he said.
The Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise has become one of the most in-demand reggae gatherings in the world, selling out every year since its inception in 2014. Each year, fans spanning from over 40 countries converge for their love of reggae and Jamaican culture.
From the hottest concerts, world-class sound systems, sound clashes and Nyabinghi morning meditations, the musical performances, entertainment, food, fitness and wellness activities give cruise-goers a slice of Jamaica before they dock. Founder Marley has made it his mission to have the cruise embody the island's rich culture, through and through.
