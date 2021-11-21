Bursaries for two 'Edna' students

Two students at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts are the beneficiaries of bursaries from college alumna Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe.

Regina Squire of the college's School of Drama and Priscilla of the School of Arts Management, are both final-year students and were presented with the bursaries valued at $150,000 each to contribute to easing the financial burden associated with tertiary education.

According to McDonald Radcliffe who graduated from the college 20 years ago, she decided to create the bursaries as she too was the beneficiary of a scholarship courtesy of IBM World Trade Corporation, which enabled her to enrol and become the first person in her family to start tertiary studies straight out of high school.

“Over those three years, the only burden I had was to focus on the long production rehearsals that went to 1:00 am, teaching practice starting at 8:00 am with classes and assignments in-between, and juggling the tumultuous transportation system to get home to Spanish Town from Cross Roads. I did not have to worry about where my tuition was coming from and, thankfully, my parents made sure I didn't have to worry about my lunch and transportation funding.

Though I had this blessing, I was not oblivious to the financial struggles of my batchmates and other students who were not being funded by parents or sponsor. I saw how that kind of uncertainty of how the fees would be paid affected their confidence, energy, and even their performance,” McDonald Radcliffe shared.

“This is the reason why, for many years, I have wanted to sponsor at least one student's tuition for as much of their academic journey that I could afford. Thankfully, this year I am able to fulfil this desire. In theatrical productions, each character has lines that they must say to cue up the other character's own lines and actions. I see my sponsorship as my lines as a graduate who has successfully created her own professional paths. I am cueing up the next generation to step more confidently into the centre stage of their own lives, finding their own light in a world of shadows,” she continued.

She further noted that her decision to offer the bursaries to students at the School of Drama and School of Arts Management was also personal, based on where her own career path has taken her, given the foundation she received at the college.

“Being both an artist and business executive, who have now acted, produced, arranged, and even choreographed winning performances on stage, screen, and in global boardrooms, I wanted to support final-year students who best represented my journey and standards since leaving Edna. This is why there is one award for drama – where I started and one for arts management, which represents both my creative and business management tracks. I thank “Blakka” [Owen Ellis] and Principal Degrasse Johnson for helping me make the decision to do both instead of one. So here we are today, celebrating Regina Squire – the 2021 School of Drama recipient and Priscilla Smith – the 2021 School of Arts Management recipient. The two first recipients of the Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe Arts Bursaries. I hope that this sponsorship will help you both to arrive at the end of your Edna journey with success and that in a few years you will also be able to find excellence and abundance as creators and managers of the arts.

In 2001, McDonald Radcliffe graduated from Edna Manley College with distinction, the sole graduate that year to achieve a distinction. She was also the valedictorian and went home with a number of awards, including the Brian Heap Award for Excellence in Academics, the Barbara Gloudon Award for Excellence in Theatre Arts, and Dean's Award for being the best student in the performing arts. She is currently head of sales, marketing and corporate communications at the Lake Group of Companies. In 2003, she co-created the Independent Actors Movement (I AM) with two other drama school graduates. I AM has won over 10 Actor Boy Awards.