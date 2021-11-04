Cacdemode Swim creates a splash

DURING the swimwear segment of the just-concluded grand coronation of the Miss Universe Jamaica 2021 pageant held at the RIU Montego Bay hotel, the 10 finalists appeared in Cacdemode Swim, a Vietnam-made brand.

Mark McDermoth, national director of the Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation, explained the decision to introduce the Vietnamese swimwear into the proceedings.

“The decision to have Cacdemode as our official swimwear partner was a very organic process. Last year, we were approached by the Vietnamese brand for a partnership. They have partnered with a few countries under the Miss Universe brand and provided some very spectacular swimsuits. However, we had already started the process of creating our own Dermoth/Williams swimsuits, so we postponed it for a future date and this year we felt it was just the right fit and so we advised them accordingly. All the components were just right and the rest, as they say, is history,” said McDermoth.

He added, “Remarkably, the swimwear design they provided for the coronation finals was originally in another colour scheme, however, they recommended that we do the colours of the Jamaican national flag to pay homage to the country, which we thought was a brilliant gesture and really great swimsuits that are cut very well and fit superbly.”

According to McDermoth, the reception to the swimwear line has been generally good from the contestants. Hosts for the pageant, former beauty queen Terri-Karelle Reid and Miss Universe 2020 Miqueal-Symone Williams were also gifted with pieces from the line.

The pageant has plans to work with Cacdemode in the future.

“We definitely plan to work with the line again! The pieces were beautifully designed and very well constructed; the designer was gracious, generous and the pieces got here in no time and it was really a dream to work with the Vietnamese team. So, we do look forward to another few years of partnership with them,” McDermoth shared.

Cacdemode Swim was founded in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City seven years ago by designer Cac Lam. Designed for the confident woman who lives by her own rules, the line's intricate designs and sleek cut-outs work together to delicately frame and powerfully enhance the beauty of the feminine body.

University student Lauren Less, sponsored by Florida-based Donna's Caribbean Restaurant and who finished third in the pageant, was the winner of the sectional prize Best in Swimwear. The pageant also saw Daena Soares being crowned Miss Universe Jamaica, while Trishani Weller finished in second place.