Calendar girl, TC

DANCER and reality show star Keticia “TC” Chatman is the new brand ambassador for Rum-Bar Rum.

The partnership between TC and the St Catherine-based brand was made official this week.

“It's a great feeling to be signed to a brand such as Rum-Bar. I'm not new to the brand because I have done work with them before, but not on a scale as large as this, so I'm beyond excited,” said TC.

She continued, “Me caa believe this. I really appreciate that the company saw a different side of me and was willing to let me be the face of their brand — and for that I am extremely grateful.”

TC is also the face of Rum-Bar Rum's 2022 calendar.

Said TC, “Rum-Bar is 100 per cent Jamaican and so am I. Also, my main audience is dancehall, it's the streets. And who consumes more liquor than the dancehall? This is just another opportunity for me to connect with my audience and to also expand my reach.”

Dubbed as one of the top influencers of 2021, TC competed on the reality television series Dancin' Dynamites before joining the Orville Hall-led Dance Xpressionz.

She later became a member of dancehall artiste Spice's Team Spice dance ensemble and last year she became a cast member of DSR's Dancehall Life reality web series which has been a hit with fans.

Rum-Bar Rum is manufactured and distributed by Worthy Park Estate Limited. Its operation is located at Lluidas Vale, St Catherine.

Tamika West is marketing manager for Rum-Bar Rum.

“We were familiar with TC as a dancer who is quite popular within the dancehall culture, and her authentic personality is what caught our attention. She's very real and down to earth, which makes her very relatable, and that makes her captivating among her fan base,” said West.

West added, “TC embodies many of the traits of the Rum-Bar brand. Trendsetta, high energy, fun, humble and 100 per cent Jamaican. We're excited for the new vibe she will add to our brand, already known for its 100 per cent pot-still flavours.”