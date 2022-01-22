Campbell wins mixology contest

Andrew Campbell walked away with bragging rights and $1 million in prize money in the recently concluded Smirnoff Beyond the Bar, Dare to Mix Bartending Mixology competition aired on Television Jamaica.

Campbell eclipsed Romaine Martin in the finals which saw intense moments and one surprise challenge.

The competition winner said his experience was the standout factor.

“When we had to switch stations I was able to quickly survey the ingredients I now had to work with and immediately realised that I had created a mix using similar ingredients before,” said Campbell.

He created a spicy Smirnoff Vodka cocktail, infused with sweet pepper mixed with lime juice, clear syrup, and pepper sauce, served in a sweet pepper cup that was also rimmed with honey and pepper flakes.

“The judges experienced citrus flavours, zest, spice, sweetness and a tartness that touched all flavour layers of the tongue,” explained Campbell.

Devised to catch the contestants offguard, the final challenge was revealed on the night of the finale.

Lead judge and spirits consultant Teika Samuda believes the competition truly tested their mettle and showed the talent of the final four.

“No matter what we threw at them, they delivered excellent cocktails. I was so proud to see how quickly they gathered their bearings and made the best of what was in front of them. After watching their display of mastery when they were required to work from the opponent's station, I felt reassured that we definitely had the strongest two remaining as our top contestants. Congratulations once again to the winner,” said Samuda.

For the runner-up, Romaine Martin, the energy and entertainment value of the finale were the highlights of the competition.

“This challenge was by far the most exciting. Once the rules were announced, I had to swiftly adjust and think on my feet. I believe it really pulled viewers in as our battle for the number one spot became 10 times more intense,” Martin shared.

Smirnoff Brand Manager Lyshon Davis had high marks for the competition.

“I believe that with this competition Smirnoff really stepped up in a major way on the behalf of bartenders. I am so proud of the feedback our contestants have received and the exposure they have got. I'm sure the viewers enjoyed the competition just as much as the bartenders,” said Davis, adding that the brand intends to execute a second staging of the competition later this year.