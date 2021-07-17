Captain Love sets sail

During the outbreak of COVID-19 in Canada last year, Captain Love had a first-hand experience of the effort and commitment that it takes to take care of people who contracted the disease.

Inspired by this experience, the Toronto-based reggae singer, who is a trained nurses assistant, wrote and recorded What About Them.

Co-produced by him, Merrick Dyer and Steve Major, What About Them was released on the Spain Town Productions label late last year.

“What I saw during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic was heart-wrenching and very scary. But, when you're in this kind of situation, you have to be selfless and focus on the people whose lives you're trying to save. Working in a pandemic is one of the toughest things that I've ever experienced. I am sure any front line worker anywhere in the world would say the same thing,” said Captain Love.

Captain Love (given name Fitzgerald Haughton) is also promoting the single Wild Flower.

He co-produced this song with Merrick Dyer and Ifield Joseph for Spain Town Productions.

“I'm happy with the response that this song is receiving. It's getting a lot of airplay in various parts of the world, including Jamaica, Canada and the USA,” he said.

Captain Love is getting ready to release a seven-track EP titled Don't Delay. This EP is slated to be released before the end of this month.

Captain Love hails from the parish of St Cathrine, but migrated to Canada in the late 1980s.

Some of the songs on the EP are Wild Flower, What About Them, It's So Easy, and the title track Don't Delay.