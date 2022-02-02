Carey Robinson made it worth the ride

Veteran broadcaster Fae Ellington says media and cultural icon Carey Robinson has left an indelible mark in Jamaica's history through his seminal projects.

“He has captured the stories of so many Jamaicans, as well as important aspects of Jamaican culture whether through television or radio, and as we know, Hill An' Gully Ride was one of the main ones — or through some play that he had written. He lived to see 97, and was in the business for longer than I have been alive,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Robinson passed away at his St Andrew home on January 28 after ailing for some time.

He was an alumnus of Calabar High School and Howard University. He earned degrees in history and psychology.

His long-running weekly programme, Hill An' Gully Ride, featured Jamaicans from all walks of life, usually senior citizens who had interesting stories to share about their lives. It also showcased historical sites and provided contextual cultural information about the country, outstanding citizens or descendants. The Creative Production & Training Centre (CPTC) programme airs on Television Jamaica.

Meanwhile, Ellington remembered Robinson as a gentle soul, who was dedicated to his craft.

“He was a quiet giant. He was a gentleman and he was also a gentle man. I never heard him raise his voice. He did some outstanding work on Jamaica's culture and history and put it on record. He's well-known for his docu-series, including something on the Maroons. His programme Hill An' Gully Ride connected Jamaicans in Jamaica and the Diaspora…” she added.

Many people did not know what the face behind the mellow voice of Jamaica's longest-running television show looked like. Ellington said this was a testament to Robinson's humility.

“He was never promoting himself. You notice you didn't see his face when the programme aired? It was about the people, not about the person hosting. Many [media practitioners] can take a page out of his book,” she said.

Robinson is also author of The Fighting Maroons of Jamaica, The Iron Thorn: The Defeat of the British by the Jamaican Maroons, and Memoirs of A Media Man.

He was conferred with the Order of Distinction (Commander Class) and the Silver Musgrave Medal.

Carey Robinson is survived by a daughter, Katherine. His wife died 10 years ago.