Cari Vaughn fest on today

FOR the second year, the Cari Vaughan Reggae Splash in Toronto, Canada, will be virtual. This is according to one of organisers, Peter “Jah Kettle” Braimbridge.

“Well, we were hoping to have a live show this year, but unfortunately it won't be with the present restrictions to curb the rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The two-day show is scheduled for Saturday, August 14, and Sunday, August 15. It, however, will be streamed on social media.

“The first venue will be at a location in Toronto, Canada, with the other being in Kingston, Jamaica. We are hoping to have four Jamaican acts with the headliner being international reggae artiste Luciano backed with a live band,” said Braimbridge.

“He (Luciano) will be performing for the first time. He is an artiste to send out positive vibration delivering hit-making songs as Lord Give Me Strength,” he continued.

Luciano (given name Jepther McClymont) is known for his brand of positive music and conscious messages. Since he emerged on the scene in the early 1990s, he has kept a steady pace churning out classics such as Sweep Over My Soul, It's Me Again Jah, Runaway, and Your World and Mine.

Other acts on the festival include dancehall deejay Alozade and Braimbridge. Emerging acts CD Banging, EQ and Fire Wisdom are also on the bill.

The show, which started five years ago, had Louis Culture as its headliner. Its objectives include giving acts the opportunity to showcase their talents, in addition, to promoting positive lyrics to the world.