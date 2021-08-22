Caribbean Food and Rum Festival set for Florida

Caribbean Food and Rum Festival set for FloridaSunday, August 22, 2021
|
Come September 5, Hollywood Arts Park in Florida will be the home of the Caribbean Food and Rum Festival, featuring a serving of Caribbean culture with music, food, rum, and other delights from the region.
A strong line-up of artistes will feature Jamaican reggae band Third World with and veteran singer Barrington Levy.
Barbadian leading lady of soca Allison Hinds will add the flavour of that genre alongside Trinidadian Patrice Roberts.
Up-and-coming stars Julien Believe, with his eclectic mix of soca and Bahamian jonkoonoo rhythms as well as Peter Ram will complete the live performances on stage.
Lindell Douglas, chief executive officer of CaribVille Entertainment, organisers of the event, noted: “The event is being held for the first time during the Labour Day weekend as it allows Caribbean people to celebrate their contribution to the US labour force while showcasing Caribbean culture. The spirit of the Caribbean will also be showcased through special rum blends from Haiti, Jamaica, Grenada, US Virgin Islands, and The Bahamas with demonstrations by master mixologists.”
Patrons will have multiple options of food choices from across the French and English-speaking Caribbean, topped with demonstrations from the festival chefs using rum as complement to the tasty delights.
A family event, Caribbean Food and Rum Festival has a specially designed space inside the festival village for children.
The family friendly festival is ensuring that all COVID-19 safety protocols are observed while maintaining a tradition of Caribbean togetherness.
