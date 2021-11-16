Carlene gives 'Santa' makeover

It's been 40 years since Carlene Davis recorded Santa Claus (Do You Ever Come to The Ghetto), a song written by her husband Tommy Cowan. She recently updated the Yuletide standard with their daughter Naomi who adds a deejay part to her mother's vocals.

Keyboardist Franklin “Bubbler” Waul, who played on the original, reprised his role. Dean Fraser adds his distinctive saxophone sound while guitarist Lamont “Monty” Savory was also brought in for extra freshness.

Davis said the new version is special because it completes a family affair.

“During the Christmas season I've always invited Naomi to sing that song with me, so I wasn't too surprised when she came up with the idea to revamp the song, this being the 40th year of recording,” she told the Jamaica Observer. “On this version we have featured Dean Fraser on saxophone, and acoustic guitar with Lamont 'Monty' Savory, and, of course, Naomi and I adding our style of DJ with additional lyrics which is something I've done over the years in my live performance.”

Santa Claus was released long before Naomi was born but she was weaned on a song that has become a Jamaican staple. Adding her vocals was natural.

“I simply wanted to honour the impact that this song has had on our culture for the last 40 years. When a song can play consistently for four decades, it means it is timeless. Therefore, it wasn't so much about me bringing anything to the song, it was about me joining a legacy that has already been established. I am grateful: it is a privilege,” she explained.

Along with Boris Gardiner's The Meaning of Christmas and Mek The Christmas ketch You in A Good Mood by Home T, Santa Claus (Do You Ever Come to The Ghetto) is Jamaican yuletide gold. It was written by Cowan after driving through some of Kingston's toughest communities one Christmas and noticing little festive spirit.

Lloyd Parks (bass), Devon Richardson (drums) and guitarist Winston “Bo Pee” Bowen also played on the original for which Fraser did backing vocals.

No matter what enhancements are made, Naomi Cowan believes it is the song's message that is most important.

“I think that the message behind this song still stands strong today, the marketing and messaging surrounding the Christmas holidays do not apply to the majority of us. The gift-giving, the overspending, etc, etc is only accessible to a small group of people. The capitalistic messaging does not benefit the people of Jamaica who are constantly fighting a declining dollar and crime. So, truthfully, I am not the biggest fan of the Christmas season.”