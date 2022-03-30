Carnival returns July 1

JAMAICA'S soca season is set to begin on Friday, July 1, 2022 according to Kamal Bankay, co-chair of the umbrella group Carnival in Jamaica (CIJ) National Stakeholders Committee.

The season will culminate with the grand road parade on July 10, 2022 throughout sections of the Corporate Area.

“We are beyond happy to be able to announce, plan and execute another amazing carnival season for all the CIJ revellers we have missed since 2019. Having the event sector closed was devastating to us all but we believe there is no better way to officially start summer than with a carnival. Additionally, Carnival in Jamaica is the biggest entertainment and tourism earner for our country, with an economic impact of over $4 billion annually,” said Bankay.

“Several bands and fetes are starting to make their own special preparations for this season to ensure that the first summer staging of carnival will be one of the best yet,” he continued.

During his recent contribution to the 2022/2023 Budget Debate in Parliament, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the full reopening of Jamaica's entertainment industry. He also said that in the six months following this reopening, permit fees would see a 50 per cent reduction.

Holness further said the Development Bank of Jamaica will allot a total of $500 million as “start up” grant loans for vendors who contribute to the entertainment industry, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises.

Vendors are eligible for up to $750,000, while business owners can get up to $5 million.

Mask-wearing is no longer mandated. However, it is encouraged in enclosed spaces that sell food and drinks.

Lenford Salmon, stakeholders committee co-chair, also remarked that: “The carnival season is one of the largest employers of people within the creative sector annually. Hosting the season this summer will jump-start the economic recovery of our sector and the practitioners who depend on it for everything.”

Carnival in Jamaica was launched in 2017 and is used as the umbrella brand for all carnival activities during the carnival period, making it a national product. This is an annual undertaking that aims to transform the carnival experience locally. It is a key initiative of the Tourism Linkages Network, with support from the Jamaica Tourist Board and key stakeholders.

A calendar of events will be released in short order for the adjusted 2022 season. In 2023 Carnival in Jamaica will return in April.