Case closed

For nearly 50 years, Orville “Bagga” Case has roamed Jamaica's music landscape as lead singer for Home T and a solo act. But this evening when he accepts an award from the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA), it won't be for his vocal prowess.

Case is set to receive the Gregory Isaacs Foundation Award for designing album covers, which he has also done for over 40 years. Between recording sessions and gigs as a singer, he has marshalled the artwork of countless albums by artistes such as Bunny Wailer, Dennis Brown and Pablo Moses.

While he does the lion's share of work, Case told the Jamaica Observer he usually consults the client about their ideas for a project.

“When I talk to the producers I ask them what they want, but I don't like when they carry a stick drawing...I prefer an idea,” he said. “It's my job to listen to what they want.”

One project Case recalls being problematic was Pablo Moses' Into The Future, a 1983 album produced by Geoffrey Chung for Alligator Records, a blues label out of Chicago.

“It was very controversial. He (Moses) turned his back on the cover and the label didn't like it, but Geoffrey Chung said that's what he wanted and that's what he got,” said Case.

From Rae Town in central Kingston, Case studied draughtsmanship at Kingston Technical High School. It was while working at the advertising company David Kay and Associates that he was encouraged to become a commercial artist.

He did some designing during a stint with Swing Magazine, a monthly entertainment publication. At Graphic Arts Printing, Case worked on labels for that company's biggest clients including Foska Oats, Milo, Nestle and Betty.

As his reputation as a designer grew, he designed album jackets for VP Records and Dynamic Sounds. His relationship with the former lasted 14 years.

Case remains busy. In 2020, he reckons he designed over 30 album covers for mainly upcoming artistes; another steady income earner is graphics for songs posted on YouTube.

Recording music, however, remains Bagga Case's first love. In March, Upstairs Music released his EP Mr Banjo Man, which contains six songs including the title which he recorded during the early 1990s.

This year's JaRIA Awards were pre-recorded from the Little Theatre in St Andrew. Initially scheduled for February, organisers cancelled due to the Government's COVID-19 guidelines.

Other 2021 recipients are pioneer singer Owen Gray who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award; musician Harold Butler for exceptional contribution to the reggae industry as a songwriter; Jepther “Luciano” McClymoth, Ewart “U-Roy” Beckford, Phyllis Dillon and The Blues Busters, who will receive the Icon Award.