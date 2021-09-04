CCRP celebrates Jamaica

Outside, there was driving rain and the press of the COVID-19 curfew but, for Caribbean Community of Retired Persons' (CCRP) members, there was warm fellowship at the organisation's talent showcase on Wednesday, August 25.

The event, held under the theme 'Let's Celebrate Jamaica', saw performers delivering items — whether light-hearted or serious — with a palpable passion and verve.

In her welcome, founder and chair Jean Lowrie-Chin touched on the need for communal celebration in spite of the current issues and impositions. There was a salute to the athletes and the many other patriotic Jamaicans who had given of their time and talent in the interest of nation-building.

The spirit of overcoming was channelled through Rosemarie Voordouw's lilting saxophone rendition of the traditional classic Fi Mi Love Have Lionheart and the stirring rendition of Bob Marley's Redemption Song on harmonica by Dr Owen James.

There were also reflections on the challenges — and opportunities — of the times. Former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Ambassador Aloun Assamba offered a revelatory reflection on the power and benefits of “silence” and Berl Francis offered perspectives on healing through positive self-talk, as well as the virtues of the interior world.

Winsome Miller-Rowe reflected on the “new world” of pandemic protocols and tech-driven social life and, from Retired Senior Parish Court Judge Lyle Armstrong, a piercing remembrance of a visit to the notorious Ghanaian slave dungeons of Elmina.

There was more than enough levity to go around as well. Barbara Hylton sang Moonshine Tonight and Poor Lizzy Jane; Enid Bissember did a sprightly dance; and, Dr Lilieth Nelson used music and speech, artfully, to recap the Festival Song winners through the years. Voordouw returned with Miss Lou's classic No Lickle Twang and Doris Halstead did Valerie Bloom's Recommendation.

Janet Crick revisited the experience of former Gleaner writer Robert Lalah, orating his encounter with Westico – a well-known country 'duppy' – in a way that elicited peals of laughter.

A different, but no less enthusiastic response, greeted, arguably, the night's most unique item. In a slide presentation potter Vilya Thomas displayed some exquisite pieces, which had several clamouring for her contacts.

Though the females outnumbered them, the men were not to be outdone with respect to quality. In addition to the aforementioned Dr James (who would return on harmonica), there was Winston Sherwood with a silky rendition of the Stylistics' gem, Stop, Look [Listen to Your Heart]; retired Justice Roy Anderson, with Shine On Us; and DiMario McDowell with a rousing take on Bob Marley's Three Little Birds.

The latter two, both celebrating birthdays, teamed up for Ben E King's classic, Spanish Harlem.

With the “la la la, la la la” of that chorus gently echoing, and with members of the virtual audience chiming in their sincere appreciation of the offerings, the celebratory night came to a close.