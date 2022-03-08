Ce'Cile speaks her mind

RECORDING artiste and music executive Ce'Cile is blissfully reflecting on the legacy she has created for women in the local dancehall space.

“I've have had lots of impact; I started many trends in dancehall with music and fashion. I influenced many females to do this, to do it a certain way, to be bad and brave and do things your own way. I showed them that you can produce your own music — first female producer to really do it big. First to go certain territories as a dancehall female act. I experimented with certain sounds; that's actually happening right now. We've been way ahead. Nuff things we help usher in,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

There has been an ongoing debate about the decline in the quality of music. While some critics are opposed to the proliferation of negative themes portrayed, Ce'Cile says entertainers are simply attempting to “cash in” on what sells.

“Positive music is always being recorded. In fact, even the artiste with the so-called negative songs releases positive music. But since it's a job, most times releases are dictated by what works — and the people seem to love the opposite of positive. Those things go viral and trend more than positive stuff, so why bother?” she questioned.

Ce'Cile is the granddaughter of entrepreneur and former mayor of Mandeville Cecil Charlton. She shares a daughter with singer Christopher Martin. As a mother who is knowledgeable about the cost to adequately care for a child, she says the current minimum wage is practically impossible to survive on.

“When compared to living costs, the minimum wage is terribly low. I was trying to work it out myself, and when I added up basic weekly needs for someone in that position, there would be nothing left. It's barely enough. actually,” she stressed.

Effective April 1 the minimum wage will increase from $7,000 per 40-hour work week to $9,000.

The singjay said her grandfather is not only remembered for being a successful businessman and politician, but for his benevolence as well.

“Honestly, from what I hear from many people, he took care of a lot of persons with jobs etc, taking care of kids with Christmas treats etc,” she shared.

Cecil Charlton died on September 12, 2013. He was 88.

Ce'Cile (given name Cecile Charlton) emerged on the music scene in 2000 when she topped the charts with Changez. She subsequently carved out her own space with hits including Hot Like We, Waiting, Respect Yuh Wife, Can You Do the Wuk (with Sean Paul), and Gold Dust with DJ Fresh.

Last year Ce'Cile teamed with producer ZJ Chrome to release a project titled Sophisticated.

In the meantime, she is encouraging up-and-coming female entertainers to stay true to themselves.

“I'd say don't compromise yourself. Lots of people will get ahead of you at times because they're willing to do anything. But, you have to live with yourself and your decisions. Stay strong, be brave and bold. Don't watch the next guy, compete with yourself. Everyday, be a better you,” she told the Observer.