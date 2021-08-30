Cedric Myton speaks from the Heart

Cedric Myton of The Congos recalls a moment with Lee “Scratch” Perry that summed up the legendary producer's genius. It came during recording sessions for Heart of The Congos , the roots group's 1977 debut album.

“Wi did di first version of Fisherman (song from the album) one evening with Boris Gardiner on bass an' Mikey 'Boo' (Richards) on drums. An' Scratch sey, 'You, you an' you come back tomorrow',” Myton told the Jamaica Observer.

The following day, Perry did a fresh cut of the song at his Black Ark studio in Duhaney Park, Kingston, with Geoffrey Chung on bass and Paul Douglas playing drums. That is the classic Fisherman from Heart of The Congos.

“It had a different feel, totally different from di day before. Scratch was one of a kind,” said Myton, who first met Perry at Studio One in the late 1960s when he [Myton] was a member of The Tartans, a vocal group.

Perry died on Sunday in his native Hanover at age 85. No cause of death has been given.

The Congos would run into Perry several timess while touring Europe. As a performer, he had established a cult following there and in North America where mainly white fans were fascinated with his eccentric behaviour.

Perry was at his creative best at the time of recording Heart of The Congos. Since the early 1970s, he had produced songs such as Small Axe and Duppy Conqueror by The Wailers, War Ina Babylon (Max Romeo), Curly Locks and Beat Down Babylon (Junior Byles) and Police And Thieves, a massive hit for Junior Murvin.

He also produced Smile Jamaica and Punky Reggae Party by Bob Marley and The Wailers.

Perry's skills as a producer earned him many admirers, including British artistes Robert Palmer and The Clash for whom he produced songs.

In 2003, he won a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album with Jamaican E T.