Ceemone gives Summer Luvin

Ceemone is hoping to generate some heat with her latest single Summer Luvin. The Florida-based singjay, who hails from Bounty Hall in Trelawny, says the song was inspired by the summer vibe.

“I wrote Summer Luvin in 20 minutes. The track was inspired by the vibe that summer often brings where men often hook up with females for a summer fling. However, in my track I turned the tables with the female being the predator and the male being the prey,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Summer Luvin is produced by KLJ Productions and released on July 2. It has an accompanying video, directed by Miami Film Kings.

Summer Luvin is the first of a batch of songs Ceemone plans to roll out to start her summer campaign.

Her previous songs include Ruff and Donkey Kong, released in March and August last year, respectively.

“As an independent artiste, my goal is to share my music with the world and to establish a strong musical presence as a recording artiste, songwriter and producer globally,” she explained.

Ceemone (real name La-Shawn Stewart) also dabbles in music production.

“I produced my hit single Ruff and I also have an upcoming riddim project that will feature a variety of international recording artistes,” she said.

The artiste began her career in 2016 with the release of Make You Mine produced by SC-21 Productions.

“I bring a unique sound that fuses mainstream pop styles and lyrics with dancehall and reggae. I believe the 'Ceemone Sound' is one which bridges the gap between traditional dancehall/reggae and today's mainstream music,” said Ceemone.

Some of the producers that she has worked with include SE Music Productions, Platinum Wire Records, Star Quality Records, Dyce Empire Productions and 1Sheldung Records.

“My goal is to utilise my musical abilities to expand my brands Ceemone and Shawny Muzik globally. As an artist my aim is to continue to write and record timeless music that can be appreciated globally. As a female producer my goal is to be able to identify and work with young female artistes from Jamaica on their musical journey, providing them access to the tools and resources necessary to truly excel in this industry,” she said.

Ceemone is billed to perform at Island Connection in Florida on July 17. The event will also feature performances by Charly Black, Cham and soca artistes Motto and Nailah Blackman.