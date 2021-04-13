Celcius, friends say a prayer

PERSONAL tragedy and career disappointments seemingly go hand in hand in the era of COVID-19. Singer Celcius can attest to that, having felt the force of both.

The loss of his sister to the pandemic last year influenced him to write Prayer For Your Land, a charity song he intended to perform solo. But, after giving it some thought, Celcius decided to assemble fellow artistes for the single which was released last week.

Prayer For Your Land is produced by Troyton Music.

“I wrote the song in July last year when two things happened to me. I was to represent Jamaica at the World Championships of...Performing Arts in California and COVID caused the event to be cancelled, then the pandemic took the life of my sister in England. That motivated me to pen the song,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

After composing the lyrics Celcius had second thoughts about going it alone.

“I convinced myself that it would be more significant if I get other artistes to help me realise this mission, hence I reached out to these artistes and they never hesitated to lend their support. They were just as upbeat as I was about the prospect of the song,” he said.

These artistes are singers Thriller U, Singing Melody, Gem Myers, Isha Blender, and Sean Austin. Celcius hopes the song will sell millions of copies, with proceeds going to children who lost parents or guardians to COVID-19.

Born Richard Stewart, Celcius began his recording career in 2010. His songs include Summa Pon Mi, Jamaica Landlord and Don't Scatter Roses.

The Jamaican Government has its hands full trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Ministry of Health and Wellness reports that over 700 persons have died as a result of the virus, with over 42,000 persons contracting it since March 2020.

Last week was particularly dire, as the ministry reported over 50 COVID-19-related deaths.