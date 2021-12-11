Celebrity Closet returns

Celebrity Closet is back for its fourth staging this Saturday, December 11, at the Mini Jamaica Showroom on Lady Musgrave Road in New Kingston.

Presented by New Wave Ja, the bargain shopping event will see the sale of new and slightly worn clothing, shoes, and accessories for women, men and children, that have been donated by not only musical celebrities but also influencers, socialites and anyone willing to give towards the cause.

According to conceptualiser Lindsey Lodonequai, part proceeds will go towards the establishment of a creative programme at the Angelic Ladies Society.

“That's the entire point of this event. We've been working alongside our partners @876Volunteers to really zone in on the perfect charity and we've selected the Angelic Ladies Society,” said Lodonequai.

She continued, “We're super excited to be back again this Christmas after being unable to host the event last year due to the pandemic. It's a joy to be working alongside our partners who are equally as interested in giving back to some of the underserved creative communities we have in Jamaica. This year, we've expanded to feature a live DJ set, other local vendors and refreshments to sip on as you thrift some amazing bargains straight from the closets of local and international celebs!”

“We have dope Balmain jeans from Sean Paul, one-of-a-kind outfits from singer Amanyea, 1/1 customs sweaters and jackets from Taj Francis and amazing designer gowns. As humans, sometimes we acquire so much stuff that half the time we don't know what to do with it. Celebrity Closet challenges this as it provides a cool, trendy space for people to donate their excess and in return raise funds for charity,” said Lodonequai.

This year's staging will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. It will also feature a live DJ set from New Wave's own DJ Heatwave Fatalic, as well as, for the time, an inclusion of local vendors to add to the overall shopping experience. Mini will also be offering free test drives of their 2022 model cars.

The first Celebrity Closet was held in 2017 at the conference room at Hope Zoo in Kingston. Donors included recording artistes Protoje, Jesse Royal, Tosh Alexander and Denyque as well as track star Asafa Powell.