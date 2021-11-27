CEO Chris Thomas braces for reopening

US-BASED music producer Chris Thomas the CEO is hoping that COVID-19, which sent the entertainment industry into a tailspin, will soon be a thing of the past.

“It is my hope that this pandemic will end so that we could go back to our regular entertainment schedule. We do offer job opportunities to many and, as you know, live entertainment can ease the stress of others. I suggest that as entertainers we continue to be creative, do our publicity, and hope for the return to our usual way of movement,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The Jamaican entertainment industry was hit with a $26-billion loss within the first three months when COVID- 19 surfaced in March 2020.

The Government is slowly reopening the industry, however. The latest revision came on November 19 with announcement of a reduction in the daily curfew hours, with the previously mandated 9-hour curfew from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew now reduced to 8 hours, from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am.

In addition, the number of patrons attending events, including parties, have been increased from 50 to 100 and though the the necessary protocols must still be followed, including the wearing of masks. The current review will last for three weeks to December 9, 2021.

The artiste Chris Thomas, CEO and co-principal of IWAAD Music LLC, is promoting his latest project Crazy by Richie Stephens.

“Everyone knows that Richie Stephens is known by millions of people as a winner when it comes to high-quality delivery, so too is deejay Shaka Pow of Outfytt Records who is co-producer of Crazy. As for the music, that is worldwide and eagerly anticipated. This single, Crazy, is bound to please fans and music lovers worldwide. I can safely say this song has all the ingredients of a major hit. It is Afro-beat [in it's] rhythm, which gives it a flavour of not only reggae but hip hop,” said Thomas.

“I have grown to have this addiction for the many songs done by Stephens. I not only listened to them but I have been on the stage singing these same songs,” he continued.

Born Christopher Thomas, he grew up in Tryall Heights, St Catherine. He attended Camperdown High where his passion for music was recognised.

Thomas eventually became president of Tryall Heights Police Youth Club, staging concerts to raise well-needed funds for community projects.

He migrated to join his mother in the USA in 1994 and thereafter began organising stage shows in New York with acts including Bunny Wailer, dancehall queen Carlene, and G Maffiah. He formed Powermix Records and Entertainment Group in 2000 and began producing for acts including Luciano and Elephant Man.

As an artiste Thomas recorded several songs including Gettaway Island, Gwaan Good, Right To Say No, and his latest release Special.

His rhythm projects include Luv Flow, Genuine Love and Reggae Party.