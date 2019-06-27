Chaka Demus hunts more Success

Success, the latest album by Chaka Demus, was released in March by Jet Star Records. It is the veteran toaster's eighth album and first since 2013's Second Coming.

For most of the last 25 years, he has earned worldwide fame as a member of the deejay/singer duo, Chaka Demus and Pliers. They are best known for the 1993 album, All She Wrote, which produced a number of hit songs including Murder She Wrote, Gal Wine and She Don't Let Nobody.

No Money No Love is the lead single from Success, which Chaka Demus points out bears no similarity to his work with Pliers.

“My showcase as Chaka Demus is totally different than what I do with the duo,” he said.

Most of the songs on Success, including No Money No Love, are co-produced by Chaka Demus' Bright Star Production and Jah Screw of Time One Production.

— HC