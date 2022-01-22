Chambah makes case for trap dancehall

Producer Junior “Chambah” Stevens believes that as trap dancehall continues to evolve, the genre will attract more international attention and support.

“Our music has been this way from over the years…topics of violence and chapping. It's just different artiste saying the same thing on trap dancehall beats ...being a creative producer I listen all types of music so I just think the trap dancehall artiste just need to mix it up with some conscious music too,” he said.

He is one of the chief executive officers of Silverbirds Records, and he has carved out a reputation in the industry for his ability to conjure music that is a delightful mash up of dancehall, reggae, and pop.

He pushes the boundaries of traditional dancehall music with his avante-garde approach and creativity as he is known to make music incorporating non-traditional sounds, in a way that is similar to the genius displayed by the late great producer Lee “Scratch” Perry.

“I make riddims from BMW car sounds, kitchen sounds, baby nursery, etcetera, anything to make it distinctive,” he said.

He is also the manager of Silverbirds Steel Orchestral, one of the best steel bands in the Caribbean. Over the past few years, he has produced songs for breakout star Silk Boss, Tommy Lee Sparta, Gyptian, Julian Marley, Bounty Killa, and Afro beat star Shatta Wale. His most popular project is Come Over featuring Gyptian and Tommy Lee Sparta, released in 2017.

Chambah grew up in the Manchester area where he attended Christiana High School. He had a musical background because of his upbringing in church.

“I used to play bass guitar in church and steel drums in school then I moved to Kingston. That's when I realised I can create music for myself,” he said.

After graduating, he began to spend hours in the studio making beats. He released his first project, the Sex Slave featuring Kalado, in 2016.

He is seeking mainstream success in 2022.

“I just want people to enjoy themselves, we have been through a lot with this pandemic, but most of all to send positive message to the nation, like the positive song, Brighter Days which featured 15 major artistes like Julian Marley, Turbulance, Anthony B, Bounty Killa, Leaha, Jahvillani...I just want to uplift my country,” he said.