Changing of the guard

Following her historic two-year reign as Miss World, Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh is set to hand over the crown in Puerto Rico later today.

Singh became Jamaica's fourth winner of the crown in 2019, but had her reign extended for an extra year due to the effects of the current global health crisis.

In a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer, Singh shared how much she has grown over the past two years.

“It's different to know that the world needs us, that positivity is necessary. Learning from each other is necessary, then something completely separates when you actually land in a certain country and you are able to see first-hand how different the culture is, also, what the needs are. You see the faces and touch and share and learn together. I mean, I'm completely changed by it. Even when I think about what I want to do in the future, I say, now that I have a global perspective, I have to think that way. My mind has to change and I have to shift that perspective and think that with this platform, even in the future, how am I able to impact as many people as possible in a sustainable way using Miss World and what I've learnt. I'm wiser, older, and just ready now to take the world,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jamaica's representative at Miss World Khalia Hall is working hard to ensure that the crown and title returns to the island.

Reports out of Puerto Rico indicate that Hall has been doing well in the run-up to tonight's finals to be held at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico's capital, San Juan, and will be broadcast on Television Jamaica and its subsidiary RE-TV.

On the day of her departure for Miss World, Hall told the Observer that she felt no pressure going into the pageant knowing that the crown currently sits on the head of her fellow countrywoman.

“The truth is we are two different people and I am just going in to do my best. I am exceptionally proud of what she did at Miss World in 2019, but Jamaica has, over the years, done so well at this pageant. In recent years, we have consistently finished well and taken the Miss World Caribbean title, so I am preparing myself to just use that as more of a boost and motivation rather than pressure,” she shared then.

Singh had nothing but glowing tributes for her local successor when the two met for the first time a few weeks ago.

“I hope that whatever it is she's going for, whatever her dreams are, I want that to come to fruition, so anything I'm able to share with her and any of the girls that come, I'm going to do so. I know that she will represent us very well, and I'm just excited to see her experience what I got to experience,” she noted in a previous interview.