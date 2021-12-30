Chart movement for Exodus

EXODUS, a 1977 an Island Records release by Bob Marley and the Wailers, rises to a new peak on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. It leaps from 10 to three on the latest tally.

Exodus was initially a 10-track set upon its release 44 years ago. Among its tracks were Waiting in Vain, Natural Mystic, the title track Jamming, Turn Your Lights Down Low, and Three Little Birds.

A deluxe edition was released in 2001 which peaked at four on the Reggae Albums chart. In 2004, a definitive remastered edition was released, while a 40th anniversary edition titled Exodus: The Movement Continues, was released in 2012.

In 1977, Exodus charted in several European countries. It peaked at number 21 in Austria, 20 in France, 11 in the Netherlands, 12 in Norway, 14 in Sweden and eight in the United Kingdom. In the United States, the set topped out at 20 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and 15 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums tally.

To date, Exodus has been certified gold in the United States for 500,000 in sales, gold in France for 623,000, gold in Germany for sales of 256,000, gold in Canada (50,000) and platinum in the United Kingdom (300,000).

Also on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Legend by Bob Marley and the Wailers log 103 weeks in the number one spot, while Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is steady at two.

Look for the Good by Jason Mraz dips one spot down to four, while Set in Stone and World on Fire by Stick Figure are five and six, respectively.

The next three positions are occupied by Sean Paul. The Trinity holds firm at seven, while Dutty Rock inches up to eight. Mad Love: The Prequel re-enters at nine.

Tumbling six places to 10 is the high-riding 438 by Masicka.

Nostalgico by Rvssian featuring Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown continues to make ground on the Latin charts. On Hot Latin Songs, it rises from 15 to 13, while on Latin Airplay it rebounds from 12 to 10.

Over on Latin Pop Airplay, Nostalgico backtracks from two to three, while on Latin Rhythm Airplay, the song steps up from nine to seven.

On regional charts, Gypsy Tipsy by Tanto Metro and Devonte is number one on the Foundation Radio Network (New York) Top 30 Music chart.

Ram it Ram by Kashief Lindo spends another week at the top of the South Florida Reggae chart.

Dynamite by Sean Paul featuring Sia debuts at 89 on the Romania Top 100 Airplay chart.