Chart trivia

PATRA was among several artistes featured on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic on BET last weekend. Did you know that 27 years ago (March 4, 1995), she was the sole female inside the top 10 of the Billboard Reggae Albums chart?

Patra occupied the number four position with Queen of the Pack, her gold-selling album for Epic Records. The album peaked at number one.

Other artistes who were on the chart that same week were Inner Circle (number two with Bad Boys and Reggae Dancer at eight), Born Jamericans ( Kids from Foreign at six), and Terro Fabulous (11 with his major label debut for Elektra Records, Yaga Yaga, which peaked at number two).