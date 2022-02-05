Chenko makes Nocturnal debut

ALTHOUGH he was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to parents from east Kingston, recording artiste Chenko has always been drawn to the music from his parents' homeland.

“As a child I spent a lot of time living in Kingston and St Catherine. I surrounded myself with the love of music, where I developed an appreciation for reggae and dancehall,” Chenko recalled.

Now 21 years old, the former business administration student at Georgia State University has decided to pursue his passion for music. He makes his recording debut with the song Nocturnal, which was released in January.

“The inspiration for the song came from hanging out with my friends and family at a backyard barbecue at night and just having the right vibes. The song was produced by Ordain Music,” Chenko shared.

Even though his career is just a year old, Chenko (real name Jaden Reid) is hoping to achieve longevity in the business. He was first introduced to the professional aspect of the music business through another music enthusiast, Shaun Evering.

“During the pandemic, Shaun and I got into the studio where he mentored me. He realised that I am talented and versatile in formulating dancehall-type lyrics. I had no school so we got down to writing and recording. Friends and family members started to listen to what we did, and the feedback was really good. They loved the clarity in the songs and the vibe,” said Chenko.