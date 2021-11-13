Cheri, Teeardropz do it for Love

Chicago songstress Cheri Janae is pleased with the feedback to her latest single Perfidia Love released on the Manatee Records earlier this month.

Cheri, who boasts a 4.5-octave vocal range, teams up with reggae ariste Teeardropz to magically transport listeners back to the nostalgic early days of reggae music.

“There have been massive requests for the audio of the song from reggae, and urban disc jockeys globally,” Cheri said.

Despite her upbringing as a classical singer of R&B and pop music, the song has made her a 'Cherie' as a true contender in the genres of world and reggae music. This is not her first time dabbling in reggae music as she experimented with Caribbean sounds on Rewind, featuring Solid Shane, a local Chicago Caribbean producer in 2018.

The song was remastered and re-released in 2020 by Manatee Records, achieving a Billboard Chart placement. She is hoping to repeat that success with Perfidia Love.

Teeardropz, whose given name is Jonathon Brown, is hoping that the visuals for the project will be shot soon.

“We're loving the feedback we're getting so far,” he said.

He is known for songs such as Trodding, Fast Food, and Take Ova.

Cheri Janae is relishing her journey in music and entertainment and hopes to inspire others through her story of love, loss, faith, hope, and courage.

“I am really excited about what the future holds for me,” she said.