Chevelle Franklyn continues the work

Gospel artiste Chevelle Franklyn continues to make waves on the international scene with her ministry.

She is set to appear at the upcoming International Leadership Summit (ILS) in Charlotte, North Carolina, hosted by Bishop TD Jakes, senior pastor of the Potter's House Ministry.

Slated for March 31 to April 2, Franklyn is ticketed on the event with two-time Academy Award-winning actor, director, producer and motivational speaker Denzel Washington; New York Times bestselling author Pastor Joel Osteen; Grammy Award-winning producer Donald Lawrence; and fellow gospel music minister Israel Houghton among several others.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Franklyn stated that it is always a joy to be able to lead God's people in his presence.

“To do this here on this platform I honor God with gratitude. We're getting ready to encourage and inspire the leaders of the world as they get motivated to do the work they've been called to do. Now is the time to build.”

No stranger to leadership, Franklyn has worn the title as she steers her ministry's record label NOW Records and her own recording studio Living Stone Studios in Kingston, Jamaica, as a faith-based entrepreneur producing several albums under her brand, mentoring other acts. Franklyn, who garnered the support of Jakes, recently lead a cross-cultural, virtual worship session at the Potter's House.

Jakes, named America's Best Preacher by Time magazine, takes a careful selection of speakers and ministers at the ILS, now celebrating 11 years since inception. Formerly called the International Pastors and Leadership Conference, the event has cultivated aspiring and tenured entrepreneurs, leaders, and influential change agents with invaluable leadership insights from powerful speakers such as Tyler Perry.

Jakes reaches tens of thousands through his conferences and is a standard-bearer for ecclesial learning and professional development. His multimedia entertainment empire and expertise span film, television, radio, music, books, and an award-winning music label impacting the global marketplace to stimulate wealth development, specifically in the African American community.

Franklyn, who has since returned to physical stages across the world, has since the pandemic been a mainstay at several top gospel conferences, concerts and seminars in Africa, Canada, the UK and the United States.