Chevelle Franklyn for The Potter's House

GOSPEL artiste and psalmist Chevelle Franklyn is scheduled to minister virtually at Bishop TD Jakes's The Potter's House today, Sunday March 28.

The Potter's House is a non-denominational American megachurch, with services and evangelistic sermons broadcast on the online platform The Potter's Touch. Franklyn will take the stage in promotion of her upcoming project South Wind Vol 1.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer Franklyn, who is now based in the United Kingdom, explained how the link with TD Jakes came about.

“I have ministered on various international conferences before where he had been a guest speaker. I think the first one was the International Gathering of Champions 2004 in London. The last time I ministered on an actual conference where he was a guest speaker was the Spirit Life Conference 2019 in Lagos, Nigeria. So I would say our paths have crossed,” said Franklyn.

Franklyn shared that she has been an admirer of the Bishop's work for years.

“Yes, I am an admirer of the bishop and I have been following TD Jakes Ministries for a while now, and I believe that he is one of the end voices impacting nations. He is one of God's true generals.”

It is understood that this is the first time a Caribbean act will minister on a platform of this scale to such a diverse online audience. The Potter's House (TPH) for which Bishop TD Jakes serves as founder and senior pastor is based in Dallas, Texas. The church reports membership of more than 30,000 and with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the membership and online viewing audience has grown.

Franklyn, who has been working on new music and engaging in global virtual performances, is fresh off the heels of performing at last year's 'The Experience' 15th global edition based in Lagos, Nigeria. She also ministered at last summer's The Virtual Buzz, Europe's largest gospel festival.

Inspired by the times, she released new music encouraging hope during the pandemic with two singles, I Prevail and Go in Your Strength. A new single, Never Be, will be unveiled during Sunday's performance.

TD Jakes, given name Thomas Dexter Jakes Sr, is an American bishop, author and film-maker. Jakes's album, A Wing and a Prayer won the Best Gospel or Chorus Album at the 46th Grammy Awards in 2003. He has also received Grammy and Dove Award nominations for the gospel album TD Jakes - Live at The Potter's House.

PBS Religion and Ethics Newsweekly named Jakes among America's top 10 religious leaders. Time magazine featured Jakes on the cover of its September 17, 2001 issue with the provocative question, “Is This Man the Next Billy Graham?” In 2016 Jakes was listed among Oprah's SuperSoul 100 list of visionaries and influential leaders.

Among the films that Jakes has either produced or executive-produced are Faith Under Fire (2018), A Dog's Way Home (2019), Sparkle (2012) and Winnie Mandela (2014).