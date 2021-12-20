Child. creates magic with Koffee

Music video director child. is pleased with the outcome of the visuals for Koffee's The Harder They Fall.

“I came up with the concept of the video. I wanted to keep the film's essence within the video but elevate it with my personal touches and organically incorporate Koffee's own style. I think that layered approach made for a dynamic project I'm pretty proud of,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

The official video premiered on Friday and is already on its way to 800,000 views on YouTube.

Child., who is an alumnus of Clark Atlanta University (CAU) in Georgia, added that this was her first time working with a Jamaican act. She is known to have worked with international pop stars Doja Cat and Janelle Monae for their Woman and Turntables music videos, respectively. Ironically, she studied pre-medicine during her tenure at CAU but decided to pursue her passion in film in 2017.

She explained how the collaboration came about with the award-winning artiste who holds the 2020 Grammy for Best Reggae Album.

“This collab came through the lovely folks at Roc Nation. I'm grateful to have been connected to such a diverse group of creatives to bring this project to life,” said the director.

The video opens with a scene of a horseback gang overtaking the city, layered under flickering close-ups of Cherokee Bill, Trudy Smith, and Rufus Buck.

Koffee joined a wide array of award-winning artistes such as Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lauryn Hill, Jadakiss, and Seal for The Harder They Fall soundtrack, which debuted earlier this year ahead of the film's global release on Netflix on November 3. The soundtrack was released by Roc Nation in partnership with Netflix and co-produced by both Jeymes Samuel and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter.

Meanwhile, child. said working with Koffee was nothing short of extraordinary.

“It was magical. Koffee is brilliant and extremely talented for her age. Everything the she put into this video felt very effortless, and I think that's something we were able to capture for this visual,” she said, noting that the project took a month to be completed.