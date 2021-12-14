Chiney K pulls off 'Heist'

Social media influencer and entrepreneur-turned-radio host Kerry-Ann “Chiney K”' Collins says her latest stint working with the marketing team of popular Netflix series Money Heist is a victory for all local content creators.

“This is a win for me and for all Jamaican content creators. Good, quality, clean content goes a long way. I think we need to think bigger than just Jamaica. What we put in the social space has the potential to reach the farthest corner of the world and we don't know who might see it. We just need to continue to think big and be our true selves,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

The influencer has been tapped to create content to accompany the vocals for Latin star Becky G's Bella Ciao remix, which is featured in the soundtrack for the season finale of the series (originally titled La Casa de Papel).

Collins said the opportunity arose three months ago, when a video she made went viral on social media.

“Back in September when the first half of the final series of Money Heist came out, I had made a series of videos on social media about it ( TikTok and Instagram) which went viral on both platforms. So I guess it caught their eye and they reached out to me for a collaboration for the final episodes of the series,” she explained.

She further stated that the job description is right up her alley, based on her years of experience.

“Creating is what I do; being a content creator is what I love to do. Anything media-related I excel in, and it has always been a passion of mine. Some things come natural to me and my knowledge background came from my studies at William Paterson University in New Jersey, where I [gained] a BA in media production and a minor in Film Studies. I also studied film at California State University-Northridge,” Collins said.

Collins is the co-host of Fire It Up on Fyah 105 FM.