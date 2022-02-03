Chiney Kiki salutes a reggae hero

A lot of roots-reggae was played in Chiney Kiki's home when she was a child. The singer remembers hearing the customary Bob Marley and Dennis Brown songs, but it was Junior Byles, another singer, who stood out.

Chiney Kiki pays homage to Byles (who turned 74 yesterday) by covering Fade Away, one of his most enduring songs. Her version is part of a Byles tribute album being produced by veteran session guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith.

“ Fade Away is the song that introduced me to Junior Byles,” Chiney Kiki told the Jamaica Observer. She described Byles, who has a history of psychological challenges, as a “reggae hero”.

Smith produced the original Fade Away which was released in 1974. The song enjoyed a remarkable comeback in dances during the 1990s and is played regularly on Jamaican radio.

Chiney Kiki, who lives in Hartford, Connecticut, was determined to do the song justice while putting her stamp on it.

“I wanted the vocals to be the same as the original but add something modern with background vocals. The original doesn't have background vocals so we kinda have that flavour,” she said. “Obviously, people are going to know it's someone different singing because it's a female. We kept it original but added a modern flair to it.”

Byles was among the flood of roots artistes who emerged during the early 1970s. A former fireman, he began recording in the 1960s as a member of harmony group The Versatiles, but went solo after that trio folded.

His greatest success came with producer Lee “Scratch” Perry who guided him on songs like Beat Down Babylon, Curly Locks, and A Place Called Africa.

Fade Away was recorded at Channel One studio with Theophilus Beckford on piano, George Fullwood on bass and Carlton “Santa” Davis on drums. Initially an underground staple, it enjoyed a remarkable revival 20 years later.

Chiney Kiki, who was born in the United States to a Jamaican mother and Ghanaian father, spent most of her childhood in Jamaica before returning to the US.

She believes veteran artistes like Junior Byles can benefit from “better health care” and consistent education about their work.

“I think bringing awareness to the people is important, which is what this project will be doing, to make sure we remember who this person is,” she said.