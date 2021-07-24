Chisholm aims for big songs

Emerging producer Rohan “Video Face” Chisholm is optimistic that the two latest songs produced for Harry Toddler will be among his most successful.

“I know when a song has hit potential. It must be embraced by the entire nation; be positive, uplift and inspire others,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Chisholm produced Space Weh and Google Me on his Early Rise Champion (ERC) Records label. The latter is on Toddler's History Lesson 1 album, released July 1, while Space Weh was released on January 29.

“I met Toddler through Boom Dandimite in the 1990s and, surprisingly, we had the same fat face and plump body. Some people even thought we were brothers,” he said.

“I know when a song is trending to be a hit and that is Google Me. The first time Bounty Killer heard the song he decided to put something on the riddim,” said the producer.

Boom Dandimite is a former member of Scare Dem Crew with Toddler, Elephant Man, and Nitty Kutchie.

Chisholm was born in Waterhouse, Kingston, but later relocated to Seaview Gardens when he was seven years old. He attended Edith Dalton James High and later Tivoli Gardens Comprehensive High School.

Seaview Gardens has several prominent dancehall acts, including Shabba Ranks, Bounty Killer, Scare Dem Crew and most recently Dexta Daps. And, although he was always surrounded by deejays, the producer said he never thought of becoming one.

“It was the production side which tickles my brain. This was evident when I put on a cassette sound clash. The real art of production came from the successful artistes like Shabba Ranks and Bounty Killer – the recording studio which gave me first-hand experience. For example, it was Red Boom from Friends for Life studio who tell me what equipment to purchase for my studio and their architect worked on my studio. I must also commend my father who helped tremendously,” he said.

Chisholm, who is also Dexta Daps's personal videographer, has production credits on Angel Doolas's Consume, Iyara's Own Way, and Stylex's Rocky Road.

“My mission is to produce several Grammy-winning songs,” he said.